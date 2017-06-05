Hackers Leak Eight Episodes of Unaired ABC Show ‘Steve Harvey’s Funderdome’

Variety reports: “The Dark Overlord is back: The hacker who previously leaked almost the entire fifth season of Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black‘ targeted ABC with a new leak Sunday night, apparently releasing eight episodes of the network’s still-unaired show ‘Steve Harvey’s Funderdome’ on The Pirate Bay. The Dark Overlord first threatened to target Disney-owned ABC this past Friday. It’s still unclear who the The Dark Overlord actually is, or whether it is even a single person or a group of hackers.”

