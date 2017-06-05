Metal 2 will give Mac OS gaming a big boost

Venture Beat Reports: “Metal 2 is coming to make gaming on Apple’s Mac OS computers better. It’ll also make Mac computers a better home for virtual reality. Apple revealed today during a livestream from its WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference) event in San Jose that its graphical API (application program interface ) is getting a big update along with the new Mac OS, High Sierra. It’s called Metal 2, and Apple is saying that it will be 10 times better at draw call throughput than the original Metal. Mac gaming has had a stigma of not standing up to PC standards. Metal 2 could help to mend that line of thinking.”

