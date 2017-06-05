Home Featured Top Slider PlayStation VR surpasses 1 million units sold

Photo via iphonedigital on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

The Verge reports: “Sony has now sold more than 1 million PlayStation VR headsets, the company announced today. The news follows a reveal back in February that the PSVR had topped 915,000 units sold since its debut last October. It puts PSVR ahead of direct competitors like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift — according to research firm SuperData, the two sold 420,000 and 243,000 units respectively by the end of 2016 — but still well back of Samsung’s Gear VR, which has sold more than 5 million units globally.”

