Xbox Live is down — Microsoft is working to bring back core services

Venture Beat reports: “Many of you may encounter various errors when trying to connect to Xbox Live today. Microsoft’s online service isn’t working for many people right now, and the company confirmed that it is aware of the problem. This is preventing Xbox owners as well as people who use Xbox Live to connect to service on the PC and games like Minecraft from logging in. Because of this outage, online-multiplayer games are not booting up and even many primarily single-player experiences are also malfunctioning.”

