Early photos of Nintendo’s theme park look promising

Mashable reports: “Nintendo’s Universal theme park is progressing slowly but surely, and it looks like it’s going to be amazing. A fan of Universal Studios Japan tweeted out a handful of photos of a Super Mario-themed set piece from the theme park in Osaka Tueday, giving the world its first glimpse at what the upcoming Nintendo theme parks are going to look like, including part of a castle, some green pipes, and piranha plants. The Nintendo-Universal theme parks, first revealed in November, is being created in partnership between Nintendo and Universal Parks and Resorts.”

