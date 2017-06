Venture Beat reports: “Facebook’s Oculus division said it will donate 100 Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets and the PCs to go with them to 90 libraries in California. The pilot program with the California State Library will support equitable access to VR technology for educational purposes. Beyond the library, Oculus Education is exploring a variety of research projects, with over 30 research and nonprofit institutions having already expressed an interest.”

