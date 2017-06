Deadline Hollywood reports: “Skydance has made an overall deal for features and TV with Mockingbird Pictures’ Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, who just worked with Skydance on the Daniel Espinosa-directed space alien pic Life. Their credits include To the Bone, Wakefield and the upcoming AMC series Dietland. They join other Skydance first look deals that include Sam Raimi, Marti Noxon, Laeta Kalogridis, and Michael B. Jordan.”

