Variety reports: “Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has launched a “clean version” initiative allowing viewers to screen edited versions of two dozen Sony films. The studio is making the broadcast TV or airline version of these 24 titles available when a consumer purchases a film in its original form on iTunes, Vudu, and FandangoNOW. The move comes six months after family-friendly filtering service VidAngel bowed to a federal judge’s order and shut down its site completely.”

