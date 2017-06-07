Twitch expands game sales to more streamers

Tech Crunch reports: “In March, video game streaming site Twitch introduced a new way for its streamers to make money: by selling games directly to their fans. Initially, however, that feature was only available to Twitch’s Partners – that is, the site’s top-tier streamers with large audiences. Today, Twitch is adding game sales to its newly launched Twitch Affiliate program, as well. The affiliate program was introduced last month as a means of giving streamers who weren’t large enough to gain ‘Partner’ status a way to make money from their efforts.”

