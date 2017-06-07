Home deals Twitter Will Live-Stream James Comey Testimony in Exclusive Bloomberg TV Pact

Photo via Rich Girard on FLickr under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Twitter will deliver live, uninterrupted coverage of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8.Bloomberg is Twitter’s exclusive premium live partner for the broadcast of the Comey hearing. The live stream will be available on Twitter globally via the @business account. The one-off deal for the Comey coverage comes after Twitter and Bloomberg Media announced in May that they plan to create a 24-hour breaking news network for the social-media service.”

