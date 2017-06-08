CD Projekt Red admits to being hacked, says watch out for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ leaks

Mashable reports: “CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the Witcher series, has admitted to being the victim of a data breach. One or more unidentified hackers obtained files relating to — potentially among other things — the upcoming, largely mysterious game, Cyberpunk 2077. The perpetrators then reached out to CDPR to demand a ransom, under the threat of releasing the stolen data publicly. This latest data theft comes just a few days before the start of E3, gaming’s annual trade show/circus and typically the site of many of the year’s biggest reveals.”

Read more