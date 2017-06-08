Home Featured Top Slider CD Projekt Red admits to being hacked, says watch out for ‘Cyberpunk...

CD Projekt Red admits to being hacked, says watch out for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ leaks

By
Staff Report
-
31
0
SHARE
Photo via BagoGames on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Mashable reports: “CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the Witcher series, has admitted to being the victim of a data breach. One or more unidentified hackers obtained files relating to — potentially among other things — the upcoming, largely mysterious game, Cyberpunk 2077. The perpetrators then reached out to CDPR to demand a ransom, under the threat of releasing the stolen data publicly. This latest data theft comes just a few days before the start of E3, gaming’s annual trade show/circus  and typically the site of many of the year’s biggest reveals.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR