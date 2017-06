Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Bandai Namco Entertainment has secured a new partnership that will help expand its mobile presence in other markets around the world. The firm has teamed up with ‘m-commerce enabler’ Docomo Digital to help release titles in emerging markets and monetise them with alternative payment methods such as direct carrier billing. Essentially, the partnership aims to give Bandai Namco an advantage in regions where the Apple App Store and Google Play aren’t as dominant.”

