Everything is the first video game to qualify for an Oscar

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Independent developer David O’Reilly has become the first to have a video game qualify for an Oscar award. The nomination technically goes to a 11-minute short film that serves as a trailer for his recently released title, Everything. The film won the jury prize for Animation at the Vienna Shorts Festival, and as such automatically makes the longlist for Animated Short Film at the next Academy Awards. O’Reilly notes via Twitter this is the first time a video game or interactive project has ever qualified for these awards.”

