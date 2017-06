Variety reports: “Pandora just bought itself a little more time: The music streaming service negotiated a brief extension of the pre-closing period for a looming $150 million investment from private equity fund KKR. This will allow the company ‘to explore interest expressed by a strategic investor in making a substantial minority investment in Pandora,’ as it put it in a statement Thursday morning. Pandora didn’t mention the potential investor, but multiple reports point to Sirius XM.”

