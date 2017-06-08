Yahoo Shareholders Approve Verizon Deal; Companies See June 13 Closing

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Yahoo says the $4.48 billion sale of its media assets to Verizon should close on June 13 after shareholders today approved the transaction. CEO Marissa Mayer’s package was valued at $23.0 million including $3.0 million in cash, nearly $20.0 million in equity, and about $25,000 in benefits, in a March proxy. Verizon plans to combine Yahoo’s more than 25 internet brands — including assets in mail, social media platform Tumblr, news, lifestyle media, and entertainment — with AOL in a division to be named Oath.”

