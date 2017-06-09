Drake Wins Sampling Case Over Fair Use, Music Licensing Still A Mess

Hypebot reports: “In a landmark case from the muddled world of music copyright, Drake has managed to win a case regarding music sampling on the ground of fair use, something which almost never happens, although this case still serves to highly the continued madness of copyright licensing and the rules surrounding it. Drake’s label licensed that track. So everything should be fine, right? Wrong. You forgot: music licensing is a swampy mess of insanity and patched together weirdness.”

Read more