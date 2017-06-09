Netflix Shareholders Vote to Allow Outside Board Nominations, Limit Directors to One-Year Terms

Variety reports: “Netflix’s board may be poised to become more diverse, after shareholders approved measures to limit directors to one-year terms and to open up the board-nomination process to certain investors. However, those were each ‘non-binding’ advisories — which means the current board will take them into consideration but is not obligated to act on them. Netflix’s board had opposed both measures. Two large pension funds that own Netflix stock — CalPERS and the NYC Pension Funds — had advocated for voting for opening up board nominations.”

