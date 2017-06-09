Pandora raises $480M from SiriusXM, sells Ticketfly to Eventbrite for $200M

Tech Crunch reports: “Troubled streaming music service Pandora has finally found a white knight of sorts to boost it with a cash injection as it looks to improve its business: SiriusXM has just announced that it will be investing $480 million in cash into publicly-traded Pandora, which will give the satellite radio company around 16 percent ownership of Pandora on an as-converted basis. Along with this, Pandora has offloaded a large asset: it’s selling Ticketfly, the ticketing service that it acquired in October 2015 for $450 million, to Eventbrite for $200 million.”

