Altice, Netflix Ink Multi-Year Partnership For France, Israel And More

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Amsterdam-based Altice, which is active in 10 markets and is the U.S.’s No. 4 cable operator, has inked a global partnership with Netflix. The deal will cover France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic. Under the multi-year pact, Netflix content will be made available on all ‘eligible’ devices of Altice’s platforms in those markets. France will be the first to launch with the others following suit throughout the year. The agreement with Netflix comes as Altice has become increasingly aggressive in the content sphere with deals in place with NBCUniversal International and Discovery.”

Read more