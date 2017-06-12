‘Fair Play, Fair Pay’ Radio-Royalty Act Gains Momentum, But Faces Uphill Climb

Variety reports: “The recording industry is gaining traction with its Fair Play Fair Pay Act, which has added 15 more bi-partisan sponsors since its introduction March 30. The bill, H.R. 1836, now has the support of 21 house members who support radio stations paying artists and labels for airplay — the United States is the only major country in the world that does not pay such royalties. It is adamantly opposed by the National Association of Broadcasters, which over the decades has managed to beat back past efforts.”

