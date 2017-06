Venture Beat reports: “Intel announced an exclusive partnership with Electronic Sports League (ESL) at its press briefing today ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, ESL partnered with Facebook and it’s been long-time partners with livestreaming platform Twitch. It’s set viewership records before; according to news site IGN, ESL’s ESL One CS:GO tournament in 2015 was the most-watched CS:GO tournament ever at the time with 27 million viewers.”

Read more