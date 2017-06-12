Microsoft Announces $500 Xbox One X at E3, But Keeps Mum on Virtual Reality Features

Variety reports: “Microsoft officially unveiled its Xbox One X game console at the E3 video game expo in Los Angeles Sunday, but the company kept uncharacteristically mum on a key feature: Virtual reality gaming (VR), one of the mainstays of Sony’s PlayStation 4, wasn’t mentioned at all during the Xbox One X launch event. Instead, Microsoft decided to focus on highlighting the device’s powerful hardware: The Xbox One X, which was previously known under the code name ‘Project Scorpio,’ features a 172MHz graphics processing engine capable of processing 6 teraflops. In layman’s terms, this makes the Xbox One X 40 percent more powerful than Sony’s Playstation 4 Pro.”

