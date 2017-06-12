Pandora Stock Continues To Drop Despite $450M Infusion From SiriusXM, $200M Ticketfly Sal

Hypebot reports: “Apparently, adding more than half a billion dollars in cash from SiriusXM and a Ticketfly sale is not nearly enough to make Wall Street happy with Pandora. As of mid-afternoon Monday, Pandora stock was down another 5.5% to a 52 week low of $8.05, and analysts were seeing more trouble ahead. Overall, the New York Stock Exchange was down just 0.12%. ‘Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) has hit extreme technical weakness,’ according to one analyst.”

Read more