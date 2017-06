Venture Beat reports: “Nintendo revealed today that a core entry in the Pokémon series is coming to the Switch in a year or so. Fans were disappointed earlier this year when Nintendo revealed that Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were coming to the 3DS and not the Switch, but this Electronic Entertainment Expo announcement shows that Nintendo isn’t stupid. It knows that bringing a core Pokémon game to the Switch can make a lot money and help sell consoles.”

