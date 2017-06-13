Facebook Orders ‘Last State Standing’ Reality Series

Variety reports: “ ’s push into original television-style programming is continuing. The social-media company has given a greenlight to ‘Last State Standing,’ a reality competition series from “American Ninja Warrior” producer A. Smith and Co. The show will feature one contestant from each of the 50 states. Those contestants will compete in a series of games for a $500,000 grand prize. A. Smith and Co.’s Arthur Smith will produce. Facebook, which has long flirted with a move into premium, television-style video content, appears to now be acting on its ambitions.”

Read more