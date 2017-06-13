Mario Kart VR coming to Bandai Namco’s VR Zone Arcade

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Nintendo’s live stream kicks off in a little over an hour, and while we’re not expecting the company to touch on VR at all, some interesting news concerning Nintendo’s involvement in the VR arcade scene was found today, courtesy of Upload VR. As you can see in the trailer below, Bandai Namco’s VR Zone Arcade in Shinjuku, Tokyo very clearly shows a group of people enjoying a round of Mario Kart using the HTC Vive. The official website for VR Zone explicitly lists Mario Kart Arcade GP VR as well.”

