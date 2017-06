The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Nokia and Technicolor chose the opening day of E3 to announce a virtual reality partnership around the Nokia OZO+ virtual reality camera and content creation tools, which reside at the Technicolor Experience Center (TEC) in Culver City. The goal of the center is to help advance the content creation side of the emerging VR business. That includes filmmaking education, and to that end the companies plan to begin offering a series of 360-degree-filmmaking classes.”

Read more