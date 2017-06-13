Verizon Closes $4.5 Billion Yahoo Deal, Marissa Mayer Resigns

Variety reports: “Verizon has completed its acquisition of the operating business of Yahoo for $4.48 billion, which coupled with AOL creates what the telco boasts is a global digital-media powerhouse that reaches more than 1 billion consumers. As expected, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is leaving the company with the deal’s closing. “Given the inherent changes to Marissa Mayer’s role with Yahoo resulting from the closing of the transaction, Mayer has chosen to resign from Yahoo,” the telco said in a statement. ‘Verizon wishes Mayer well in her future endeavors’.”

