Apple Music Can’t Catch Up To Spotify And That Spells Trouble for Apple’s HomePod Smart Speaker

Hypebot reports: “Recently, Apple announced that Apple Music has 27 million subscribers. While impressive, it’s not enough to catch Spotify, who has more than 50 million paid subscribers, and continues to add users at an impressive space. That gap could be a problem for Apple’s newly announced smart speaker, HomePod. While announcing HomePod, Apple centered its pitch around the new device’s superior audio and built-in speakers compared to more established smart speakers from Amazon and Google.”

