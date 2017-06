Deadline Hollywood reports: “Ryan Gosling and Ken Kao (The Nice Guys) have formed a new film and TV production company called Arcana and are collaborating on their first project: The Favourite from The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos which stars Gosling’s La La Land‘s co-star Emma Stone along with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman. The project just wrapped principal photography in the UK.”

Read more