VidAngel Launches New Platform Amid Studio Legal Battle

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “VidAngel isn’t backing down after a court ordered it to shutter its family-friendly filtering services — instead, the company has revamped its operations to circumvent issues raised in its legal fight with three major Hollywood studios. Its new $7.99 per month service piggybacks on users’ streaming accounts. Customers log into the VidAngel app, link it to their other accounts and then filter out the language, nudity and violence in that content to their heart’s desire.”

