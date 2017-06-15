Endemol Shine North America Shuts Down Digital Studio

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Endemol Shine North America is shutting down its digital studio, Endemol Shine Beyond USA, and laying off the team producing shows for online platforms such as YouTube Red. Five employees are being impacted by the closure, including president Bonnie Pan, who joined the company in March 2016 after serving in roles at Maker Studios and Yahoo. Beyond launched in 2013 as the digital arm of the production company behind Fear Factor and Big Brother.”

