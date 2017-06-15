Home deals Inside Eventbrite’s $200 Million Purchase of Ticketfly From Pandora, Which Arrived After...

Inside Eventbrite’s $200 Million Purchase of Ticketfly From Pandora, Which Arrived After Dizzying Race to Divest

By
Staff Report
-
2
0
SHARE
Photo via Jesse Darland on Unsplash under the Creative Commons License

Billboard reports: “When Pandora bought Ticketfly in 2015, both companies thought it was a match made in heaven, and Ticketfly founder Andrew Dreskin often described the deal as an ‘Eventbrite killer.’ But 20 months later, under growing pressure from investors, Pandora began soliciting bids for Ticketfly — and on Friday (June 9), it offloaded the company to ticketing rival Eventbrite to meet a crucial funding deadline. It wasn’t a hard sell: Three companies submitted offers to buy Ticketfly, including Live Nation’s Ticketmaster and AEG’s AXS, sources tell Billboard.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR