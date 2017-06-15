Variety reports: “Scopely, the mobile game developer whose titles include a hit spinoff of “The Walking Dead,” announced $60 million in a Series C financing. The latest round brings Scopely to $160 million raised to date, and comes less than a year after it pulled in $55 million. The L.A.-based company says it has a valuation over $600 million and is profitable, after growing revenue ninefold over the past nine quarters. Scopely said it will use the funds for strategic investments, commercial partnerships and acquisitions.”
Mobile Games Maker Scopely Banks $60 Million With Valuation Over $600 Million