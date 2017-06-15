Mobile Games Maker Scopely Banks $60 Million With Valuation Over $600 Million

Variety reports: “Scopely, the mobile game developer whose titles include a hit spinoff of “The Walking Dead,” announced $60 million in a Series C financing. The latest round brings Scopely to $160 million raised to date, and comes less than a year after it pulled in $55 million. The L.A.-based company says it has a valuation over $600 million and is profitable, after growing revenue ninefold over the past nine quarters. Scopely said it will use the funds for strategic investments, commercial partnerships and acquisitions.”

