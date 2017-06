Tech Crunch reports: “Lip-syncing social network Musical.ly is getting into original content, thanks to new deals with Viacom, NBCU and Hearst, which will bring short-form video series to the app. However, unlike the original videos found on Snapchat – an app that’s often the next step up for the tween-age Musical.ly audience – these shows are designed to be interactive. The Shanghai-headquartered startup was valued at around $500 million last summer, when raising a $100 million round.”

