Warner Bros games are coming out of the shadow of its movies

Venture Beat reports: “Warner Bros. is known for its movies, but its games are also a big business. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is No. 12 on the list of the world’s largest public video game companies by game revenue, according to market researcher Newzoo. With new games like the upcoming Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the game company has shown that it can create new lore around Middle-earth that is as good as anything that novelist J.R.R. Tolkien wrote or that Peter Jackson created in his movies The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.”

