Apple hires two Sony executives to beef up its Hollywood plans

Mashable reports: “Apple is taking its Netflix-esque ambitions seriously. The tech giant best known for making and selling iPhones, among other gadgets, has hired two executives from Sony Pictures, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, in an effort to boost its credibility in original programming. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg were top executives at Sony Pictures Television and oversaw some major sucesses including ‘Breaking Bad.’ At Apple, they will serve as co-heads of video programming worldwide, two newly-created positions.”

