How L’Oreal uses virtual reality to make internal decisions at its New York HQ

Digiday reports: “The L’Oréal Beauty Lab, as it’s referred to internally, is stacked with virtual reality glasses and installed with a VR screen that occupies a full floor-to-ceiling space on the wall. Two other screens in the room are used to display 3D modeling demonstrations. L’Oréal invested a pretty penny in this buzzy technology, but not to woo customers into thinking it’s cutting edge.While VR has been prophesied by bullish vendors and big-eyed brands as the next frontier of fashion and beauty, true utility for the technology has failed to materialize on the grand scale.”
Home advertising How L’Oreal uses virtual reality to make internal decisions at its New...