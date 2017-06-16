Movie theaters are becoming roller coasters, whether you like it or not

The Verge reports: “Today, Cars 3 becomes the first Pixar film to be distributed in 4DX, the motion-based ‘immersive’ film format from Seoul’s CJ 4DPlex. 4DX is one of a handful of formats that attempt to turn traditional, passive filmgoing into something more experiential: seats shake, tilt, and pivot, while environmental effects like air blasts, scents, sprays of water, and in-theater fog and strobe lighting echo what’s happening on the screen. It’s symptomatic of an industry struggling to give audiences something they simply can’t get online or from their television at home.”

