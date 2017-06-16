Sony Pictures announces Spider-Man: Homecoming VR experience

Venture Beat reports: “Sony Pictures’ virtual reality division announced Spider-Man: Homecoming VR, a new multi-platform promotional VR experience based on Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: Homecoming. The move shows that VR is viewed as a marketing tool to get fans engaged with one of the highly anticipated movies of the summer, in theaters July 7. Spider-Man: Homecoming VR will be available for free across all major VR platforms, including PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, starting June 30, leading up to the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

