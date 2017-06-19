Capcom and Bandai Namco ink cross-licensing deal for fighting games

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Capcom and Bandai Namco are seeking to reduce development costs on fighting franchises like Street Fighter through a cross-licensing agreement related to online matchmaking. In a statement released today, Capcom said that the agreement would, ‘improve the user experience while accelerating the production of titles and reducing development costs for both parties.’ Bandai Namco is the publisher of Tekken, one of Street Fighter’s main rivals in the fighting genre. However, the companies collaborated on the crossover game Street Fighter X Tekken in 2012, while Tekken X Street Fighter still hasn’t been released despite being announced back in 2010.”

