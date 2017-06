Hypebot reports: “JAY-Z’s new album, “4:44”, will be the first in a series of exclusives offered to 45 million Sprint customers and TIDAL members. Sprint customers are also being offered six months of TIDAL at no cost. “4.44” os the followup to 2013’s hugely successful ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail.’ To be released on June 30th at 12 AM, the 4:44 exclusive is part of a deal last year that saw Sprint invest $200 million for a 33% share in Jay Z’s TIDAL music streaming service.”

