Time Warner Signs $100 Million, 10 Show Deal With Snap

Variety reports: “Time Warner has struck a significant content deal with Snap, the company behind Snapchat, both companies announced Monday morning. Under the terms of the deal, which is valued at $100 million, Time Warner will produce up to ten original shows for Snapchat per year. Time Warner also committed to buy ads for HBO, Turner, and Warner Bros. on Snapchat. The deal is set to last for two years. This isn’t Snap’s first content deal with a major media company. In March, Snap inked a deal with MGM to produce original short-form video.”

