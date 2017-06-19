Vice has raised $450M ahead of a potential IPO

Tech Crunch reports: “Vice Media has raised $450M in new funding from private-equity firm TPG, with a deal valuing the media company around $5.7 billion post-money. Specifically, Vice plans to use the funding to launch Vice Studios, a way for the company to proud scripted multi-screen programming to complement its library of news and documentary content. This new type of content will supplement the 13 digital channels Vice already offers to viewers – which include things like their TV network VICELAND and popular documentary series VICE on HBO.”

