CNN Invests $40 Million in Digital Studio Great Big Story

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “CNN is investing $40 million in its digital studio, Great Big Story, as the video start-up looks to build a 24-hour streaming network. The investment, which will be made over two years, comes as the two-year-old Great Big Story looks to compete in an increasingly crowded online video landscape. The start-up, which was created to produce shortform videos that weren’t tied to the 24-hour news cycle, plans to launch its ‘always-on’ network in summer 2018. The network will combine live programming with long-form, unscripted and acquired content.”

