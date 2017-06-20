Fox Adopts Six-Second Ad Format, Following YouTube’s Example

Variety reports: “Fox Networks Group is adopting the six-second, ‘unskippable’ ad, following in YouTube’s footsteps as it tries to cater to its growing number of online viewers. FNG announced the move at the Cannes Lions conference, alongside executives from YouTube, which instituted the six-second ad format last year. FNG’s first such ads will debut on its streaming services and then eventually on linear television, the company said. FNG said that it was the first time a television broadcaster had adopted the new ad format.”

