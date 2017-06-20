Instagram Stories hits 250M daily users, adds Live video replays

Tech Crunch reports: “Instagram Stories is widening its lead over Snapchat and rolling out new features to keep everyone shooting video. Instagram Stories now has 250 million daily active users, up from 200 million in April, 150 million in January, and 100 million in October after launching the Snapchat Stories clone in August. That compares to Snapchat’s total 166 million daily actives for its entire app, and Instagram’s total 700 million monthly users. Snapchat’s share price sunk immediately upon the announcement this morning, though has recovered slightly to be down 2.96%.”

