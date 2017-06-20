Ion Media Buys Three TV Stations, Bringing Total to 63

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “In a sign of TV station consolidation gathering pace following recent regulatory changes, Ion Media on Tuesday said it has nabbed three new TV stations to now operate in 24 of the top 25 U.S. markets. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. They are subject to FCC approval. The recent station group combinations got started when Sinclair Broadcast Group unveiled a deal to acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, adding 42 stations, including Fox affiliates, to its stable.”

