MTG buys GameStop’s mobile game publisher Kongregate for $55 million

Venture Beat reports: “Swedish entertainment company Modern Times Group (MTG) has acquired GameStop’s Kongregate for an enterprise value of $55 million. The deal is a big shift for Kongregate, which recently surpassed 100 million downloads for its mobile games such as AdVenture Capitalist and Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards. San Francisco-based Kongregate started as a web gaming portal and was founded in 2006 by brother-and-sister team Jim and Emily Greer. They grew to more than 10 million monthly users and then sold the company in 2010 to GameStop as it was expanding into digital games.”

