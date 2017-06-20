Tencent’s five-year plan for a ¥100bn Chinese esports industry

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Chinese giant Tencent intends to significantly grow the esports industry in its home market by 2022. Caixin Global reports the firm unveiled a five-year plan during a press conference last Friday, which claims it can ensure the sector is worth 100 billion Chinese yuan. The strategy centers around setting up more eSports leagues and tournaments, as well as associations that will help to orchestrate these. The company expects China will become the biggest esports market in the world, with 220m players by the end of this year.”

